Two individuals were arrested by Yellowknife RCMP and no further suspects are being sought in relation to the Tuesday, March 17th armed robbery at the Circle K Convenience Store, located at the corner of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue.

This comes after Yellowknife RCMP Detachment, supported by Yellowknife General Investigation Section executed a search warrant of a residence in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 17th.

A 27-year-old man from Yellowknife faces two criminal charges, one for robbery and one the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

And an 18-year-old woman also from Yellowknife, faces four criminal charges, one for robbery, one for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two failure to comply counts.

Both remain in custody and are next expected in court on March 19th and March 20th, respectively.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.