A Cambridge Bay male husky cross dog, named Kit, has tested positive for rabies. A picture of the dog can be seen above.

The dog was held at Yellowknife SPCA from March 11th to March 14th. It was held in a cage outside the building for a time.

As a result, a public health advisory was released advising anyone who may have been in contact with the dog’s saliva between March 10th and 14th to call Environment Health at (867) 767-9066 extension 49262 to have a risk assessment done to determine if you need treatment for rabies exposure.

The dog had developed signs and symptoms of rabies before being euthanized and tested.

Any airline staff who may have had contact with the dog is also asked to call.

Rabies can be fatal in humans without treatment.