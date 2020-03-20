In an extended series of countrywide flight modifications and cancellations, Air Canada has announced it will suspend flights between the following cities/airports;

Yellowknife to Calgary

Yellowknife to Vancouver

According to Air Canada’s website, the Calgary-Yellowknife route will not be available from March 23 to April 30, and the Vancouver-Yellowknife route between April 1 and April 30.

To date, there has been no change announced to Air Canada flights between Edmonton and Yellowknife.

In addition, Canadian North also announced it will reduce the number of passenger flights by maintaining minimum passenger service levels for every community within its network.

These changes and cancellations come as a result of the federal government’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic.

For a list of the most recent cancellations and modifications brought on by the COVID 19 outbreak, go to MyYellowknifeNow’s COVID 19 Cancellations page.