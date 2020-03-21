On Saturday, March 21st at approximately 11:50 AM the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer confirmed that a person in the Northwest Territories has COVID-19.

In the statement, the OCPHO said “The individual’s condition has improved and they are recovering at home. Our investigation determines the individual traveled to British Columbia and Alberta. They returned home to Yellowknife and self-isolated as recommended, along with their household, after developing mild symptoms three days after their return.”

The OCPHO is notifying those who may have had close contact with the patient to self-isolate immediately. Public health workers will assess and make further recommendations.

The statement also said “The public is being notified of the community because the size of Yellowknife allows privacy to be sufficiently protected. In smaller communities, the public should not expect to be informed of the community.“

To date, 299 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the NWT with one positive.

The OCPHO will be holding a press conference later today for more updates on the case and the public health order that will be announced today prohibiting all travel to the Northwest Territories from outside our boundaries with limited exceptions.

