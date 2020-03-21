In a statement released shortly after the Chief Public Health Officer for Northwestern Territories announced the region’s first confirmed COVID 19 case; the NT RCMP say they will be taking a measured approach to the continuation of primary police services.

The NT RCMP advised that their members may be attending calls for service wearing additional equipment (Personal Protective Equipment or PPE).

As a result they are asking the public to not be alarmed if members attend with PPE, for it is for the safety of both the public and RCMP employees.

Each NT RCMP Detachment Commander will closely monitor the local situation and may make the decision to reduce or cease front counter services.

In many communities, there will be no change to RCMP operations. In others, you may notice changes. All of the decisions are part of a plan to support police services at all of our NT RCMP Detachments.

In the release, Superintendent Jeff Christie, NT RCMP Criminal Operations Officer advises “We want to assure the people of the Northwest Territories that public safety remains our focus. As the police of jurisdiction in the Northwest Territories, we will continue to provide policing services and will maintain operations at our RCMP Detachments. We urge anyone with non-urgent business to access the listed RCMP administration lines in your community so that we may concentrate on urgent policing matters”

As always, anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to contact either your local RCMP detachment at the -1111 number, 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: nwtnutips to 274637.