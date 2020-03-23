In a statement released morning of Monday March 23rd, Nunavut’s Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) Dr Michael Patterson, issued an order today to ban most travel into Nunavut. That extends to travel from Northwestern Territories as well.

“It has become increasingly clear that we need to limit travel into the territory to protect Nunavummiut against COVID-19 and although there are still no confirmed cases on COVID-19 in the territory, we are taking extraordinary measures to limit travel, in an effort to slow its possible spread.” — Dr. Patterson

According to the order, starting March 24th at 11:59 PM, only Nunavut residents and critical workers will be allowed into the territory.

Additionally all public gatherings in the territory have been banned.

Residents will have to provide proof of residency to be allowed to fly into Nunavut.

Prior to boarding a plane into the territory, they will undergo a mandatory 14 day isolation period in either Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton or Yellowknife.

At the end of the 14 days, asymptomatic residents will be cleared and able to return to their home community.

This also includes medical travel patients.

Critical workers will have to provide written permission from the Nunavut CPHO to be allowed to fly into the territory.

Critical workers returning from another Canadian jurisdiction who are asymptomatic and cleared will be allowed to resume work and travel in communities with the approval of the territorial health team.

Any critical workers from outside Canada will be required to isolate for 14 days prior coming to Nunavut.

Nunavut’s post-secondary students and their families currently studying outside the territory will go into a 14 day mandatory isolation period in either Ottawa or Winnipeg, and then be chartered directly to their home community.

These students have been contacted and are preparing for their isolation periods.

The release also says that accommodation, food and necessities for all travelers will be provided during the isolation period.