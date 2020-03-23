The Northwestern Territories liquor and cannabis commission released a statement afternoon of Monday, March 23rd announcing reduced hours for all liquor stores in the Northwestern Territories.

These are the changes taking effect Monday March 23rd, to ensure the safety and availability of staff throughout the territory’s response to COVID-19.

All stores will remain open Monday through Saturday with the following hours in effect:

Yellowknife, Inuvik and Hay River will be open from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 7:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Fort Smith will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Fort Simpson will be open from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Norman Wells will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To further protect customers and staff, some locations will be limiting the number of customers in the store and providing specific shopping times for seniors which, is in line with the principles of social distancing.

The release also says that should customer purchasing habits become a concern; individual stores will institute a size limit on purchases.

The statement ends with saying that the commission’s new changes will enable their valuable staff continue working in a safe environment as well as implement enhanced cleaning measures, ensure that shelves have product stocked and ensure staff have time to care of themselves and their families.