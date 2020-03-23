The Yellowknife Chamber Spring Trade Show, scheduled for May 9th & 10th, is cancelled for 2020.

In an email statement released shortly after noon, the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce Program Coordinator, Samantha Stuart, said that every year YK Chamber of Commerce looks forward to the YK Chamber Spring Trade Show, as it’s an incredible opportunity for businesses, a family attraction and a mainstay in the calendar year for Yellowknifers.

Stuart says the organization held off for as long as possible, but with the recent announcements regarding gatherings and now a known case of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, the YK Chamber Spring Trade Show will be cancelled.

The organization says they will work on issuing complete refunds as soon as possible, but warn it may take a longer period of time.

In the announcement they ask for patrons’ patience as they go about issuing the refunds.

They are also closing their offices to the public and will be asking employees to work from home.