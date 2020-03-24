The Northwestern Territories’ Minister of Health and Social Services, Diane Thom has announced new adjustments to the health and social services operations in the territory to create new pathways to access care, while also enhancing social distancing.

Starting immediately the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) will:

Provide Virtual Care options to support care in remote communities reduce the need to travel for care by replacing in-person appointments – where appropriate – with phone, telemedicine, or apps (such as WhatsApp or FaceTime). More information is available at www.nthssa.ca/virtual-care

Add email and online appointment booking option for Yellowknife residents. More information is available at: www.nthssa.ca/online- booking

Create an in-car screening clinic at the YK Primary Care site, with details to follow.

Move all Yellowknife walk-in appointments to same-day booked appointments. Patients can still secure appointments but will be asked to not wait inside the clinic while waiting for their time slot.



In a statement released Monday March 23rd around 6 pm, Minister Thom said “A this time we need to quickly adjust how we operate, and focus on continued social distancing. We need residents to help our healthcare workers by calling in advance if they have symptoms and adopting our new virtual care options when appropriate.”

She stated these steps are being taken to ensure the health system can reserve and reallocate existing resources, protect NWT’s vulnerable populations, and reduce potential for spread and exposure for staff and the public.

The NTHSSA has also adjusted services territorially.

For up to date information on current service levels visit www.nthssa.ca/covid19