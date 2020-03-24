Hay River NewsNewsYellowknife News Northwestel announces relief on internet fees for March and April SHARE ON: Mo Fahim, staff Monday, Mar. 23rd, 2020 The Northwestel operations headquarters building in Yellowknife, NWT. As part of Northwestel Inc.’s COVID-19 response to facilitate increased telework across the North; the company has released a statement the evening of Monday March 23rd announcing a temporary and immediate relief on customer usage fees to every Northwestel residential customer in Northern Canada. The relief extends to every residential customers’ internet usage in March and April, following the approval of Northwestel’s recent CRTC application. The specific Internet usage relief measures will differ by community and network access technology, in order to ensure adequate network capacity for all users in this critical time. Customers do not need to take any action to receive this temporary benefit, which will be applied automatically to customer bills. Network technology Communities Internet usage relief Cable Internet customers Whitehorse, YT Carcross, YT Fort Nelson, BC Yellowknife, NWT Fort Smith, NWT Norman Wells, NWT High Level, AB All overage fees will be waived in March and April Nunavut Satellite DSL customers Iqaluit Arviat Cambridge Bay Rankin Inlet Monthly usage increased by 100% for March and April Satellite DSL customers Old Crow, YT Fort Ware, BC Colville Lake, NWT Gameti, NWT Lutselk’e, NWT Paulatuk, NWT Sachs Harbour, NWT Sambaa K’e, NWT Ulukhaktok, NWT Wekweeti, NWT Monthly usage increased by 50% for March and April Terrestrial DSL customers All remaining customers 100 GB additional monthly usage in March and April