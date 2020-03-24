As part of Northwestel Inc.’s COVID-19 response to facilitate increased telework across the North; the company has released a statement the evening of Monday March 23rd announcing a temporary and immediate relief on customer usage fees to every Northwestel residential customer in Northern Canada.

The relief extends to every residential customers’ internet usage in March and April, following the approval of Northwestel’s recent CRTC application.

The specific Internet usage relief measures will differ by community and network access technology, in order to ensure adequate network capacity for all users in this critical time.

Customers do not need to take any action to receive this temporary benefit, which will be applied automatically to customer bills.