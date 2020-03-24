The Northwestern Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) has announced the signing of a deal with the Canadian Electricity Association (CEA) in order to secure the NTPC’s ability to call on additional aid from other utilities across Canada in order to ensure no disruptions, to electricity services in the North.

The Government of NWT released the statement Tuesday March 24th, with the tye NTPC’s President and CEO saying;

“As a small utility, our ability to respond to a significant outage or to maintain operations during a public health emergency can be impeded by the availability of appropriately-trained workers. This agreement ensures that we can reach out to our colleagues for assistance if needed.”

The deal which was signed late last week (week of March 16th), was green lit by the ATCO, the main shareholder of Northland Utilities (Yellowknife) Limited and Northland Utilities (NWT) Limited.

The end goal of this being NTPC and ATCO agreeing that the CEA agreement will be used to govern any mutual aid required by either organization through the pandemic, and in the future.

Adding that the strength of both organizations will be available to maintain electricity service across the NWT.

In the release, Minister Responsible for the NTPC, Shane Thompson said “The Government of the Northwest Territories appreciates the cooperation and leadership that is being shown by the two electricity utilities that provide service in our communities. The mutual aid agreement will help ensure that if a power disruption occurs, every available resource can be accessed to get electricity restored as quickly as possible. Thank you to the Northwest Territories Power Corporation and Northland Utilities.

The release states that any assistance that is provided through this agreement will be provided at cost by the company supplying the assistance to the company requiring the assistance.

There will be no costs incurred unless assistance is required.