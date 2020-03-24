Two overdue hunters, from Hay River and Lutselk’e, were located safe on March 22nd. A group on a caribou hunt left their base camp in the area of MacKay Lake on Saturday, March 21st, travelling on snowmobiles, and were expected back at the base camp the same evening.

The two men failed to return to their base camp as they were separated from the group. On the morning of March 22nd, a member of their group contacted RCMP by satellite phone to advise that the men were overdue and provided co-ordinates for where the men had last been seen.

RCMP began organization of a search and rescue operation,requesting the assistance of Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and group members.

As soon as the weather cleared, in the MacKay Lake area, members of the hunters’ group launched a search for the missing pair on the morning. At 1:25 p.m., the men had been located and were safe.

Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel added that the recent weather conditions once again demonstrated how plans can change unexpectedly.

“Public safety is the RCMP’s top priority. Please ensure you let your friends and family know when you are planning to head out on the land and/or water and bring along a communication device. Please ensure you are well prepared for adverse weather or mechanical issues.”

RCMP is reminding people travelling on the land to: