Yellowknives Dene First Nation released a statement around 7 pm, Tuesday March 24th providing an update on the operational status on the Diamond Mines in the region.

As of March 19th, Dominion Diamond Mines announced that it would put Ekati Diamond Mine into temporary care and maintenance.

Yellowknives Dene First Nation respects their decision.

As for DeBeers and Diavik mines, both remain in operation and have put procedures and protocols in place directly related to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of their workers and communities of the NWT.

Yellowknives Dene First Nation consulted extensively with both DeBeers and Diavik and is confident that they are making decisions that will keep their employees and our communities safe in this time of crisis.

Yellowknives Dene First Nation reminds residents of the diamond industry’s extensive safety record in the NWT, that is second to none.

These mines have kept their employees, many of which are our people, incredibly safe for many years. We have faith that the diamond industry will continue to do what is in the best interests of safety, employees, and communities. — Yellowknives Dene First Nation

They say they will continue to have constructive dialogue with each mine as it relates to COVID-19 and work with them to overcome these challenging times.