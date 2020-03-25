Hay River NewsNewsYellowknife News $2 pay increase for Northern and NorthMart stores’ workers SHARE ON: Mo Fahim, staff Wednesday, Mar. 25th, 2020 Northmart Hay River. Emelie Peacock photo On Monday March 22nd, Northern and Northmart stores’ parent company, the Northwest Company announced they will temporarily increase the pay for all active front-line employees pay by $2 / hour, retroactive to March 8th, 2020. The move comes in recognition of the commitment of the company’s front-line staff during the COVID 19 situation, many of whom are from the communities served by both stores, and in line with what other retailers are doing. The pay increase will be effective until April 4th, 2020, subject to extension as needed. In the statement, Northwest’s President of Canadian Retail, Alex Yeo says “Our Northern and NorthMart stores are a provider of essential food and services for many of the remote communities that we serve in the North. As part of our response to COVID-19, we recently announced an elevated focus on store cleanliness and sanitation standards, as well as an introduction of social distancing measures in each store, which includes visual indicators in our cashier lines of the required 2m spacing between customers.”Northwest’s President of Canadian Retail, Alex Yeo