On Monday March 22nd, Northern and Northmart stores’ parent company, the Northwest Company announced they will temporarily increase the pay for all active front-line employees pay by $2 / hour, retroactive to March 8th, 2020.

The move comes in recognition of the commitment of the company’s front-line staff during the COVID 19 situation, many of whom are from the communities served by both stores, and in line with what other retailers are doing.

The pay increase will be effective until April 4th, 2020, subject to extension as needed.

In the statement, Northwest’s President of Canadian Retail, Alex Yeo says