Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call for service at the Sunridge Place apartment building in downtown Yellowknife on March 24th at 5:00 p.m. Multiple complaints of a disturbance were received.

RCMP attended to an armed and barricaded situation so in the interest of public safety, 51A Avenue was partially closed to traffic. Multiple units of NT RCMP, City of Yellowknife Municipal Enforcement and Yellowknife Fire Divisions responded to the incident as it unfolded.

After several hours, at approximately midnight, diversion devices, (loud bangs) were deployed by RCMP. As a result, an adult male was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were sustained during this incident.

This was a single, isolated incident and the public was not believed to be at risk at the time.

The investigation continues. No further information will be released at this time.