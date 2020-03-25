In an encouraging and beautiful act of empathy and moral support, Mayor of Yellowknife, Rebecca Alty has recommended residents of Yellowknife to go outside their doors tonight at 7 PM for a physical distancing-friendly cheering chant for all the city’s Healthcare workers as they leave for their shift change.

“Tonight at 7 pm we are recommending that people either open your door, or go outside and cheer, bang on pots, or whatever comes to mind as a thank you to all the healthcare professionals and essential service workers who are keeping us safe during this time. So if you hear a bunch of racket tonight at 7 pm, that’s what it is. We definitely encourage everyone to go outside for this moment, again keeping in mind physical distancing of 6 feet from anyone not in your household” Mayor of Yellowknife, Rebecca Alty

She also expressed how much she appreciates Yelowknivers’ creativity and thoughtfulness in maintaining the community’s connectedness while also adhering to physical distancing measures.