There have been many questions about the residents of northern Alberta communities who rely on Fort Smith for essential services. Due to this, the GNWT has released information pertaining to who is allowed to cross the border.

Smith’s Landing and Fort Fitzgerald residents are restricted from entering the NWT except to receive the following essential services in Fort Smith:

Gas

Health Services

Pharmacy Services

Groceries

Postal Services

Smith’s Landing and Fort Fitzgerald residents can travel by air from the Fort Smith airport in transit to Alberta, via Hay River and Yellowknife, on the condition they have not traveled out of their community to other parts of Alberta in the last 14 days.

Essential services regularly delivered to Smith’s Landing and Fort Fitzgerald residents from Fort Smith, such as fuel and water delivery, will continue.

Fort Smith residents however, are strongly advised not to visit Smith’s Landing or Fort Fitzgerald.

The GNWT reminds all workers that they must maintain strict social distancing by keeping two metres, or six feet, between themselves and others while on-shift and that all NWT residents should be doing the same no matter where they work.

If Smith’s Landing and Fort Fitzgerald residents have traveled outside their community to another part of Alberta, they must be issued special authorization from the NWT Chief Public Health Officer to travel by air through the NWT. This will only be granted in emergency situations.

To get this kind of authorization, these residents can email protectnwt@gov.nt.ca.