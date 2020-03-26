YWCA NWT released a statement today detailing there continued response to the COVID 19 pandemic in the Northwest Territories.

In the statement, the organization says that even though many programs and services have been suspended or modified, YWCA staff are working hard to help clients impacted by school closures, loss of child care, and job loss.

The following services an programs are available for those in need;

Transitional Housing Office remains open and staff are providing support via phone

Alison McAteer House in Yellowknife remains open for women experiencing violence, and have ramped up cleaning and disinfection practices.

Sutherland House in Fort Smith remains open for women experiencing violence, and have ramped up cleaning and disinfection practices

Both Family shelters also continue to provide support via phone to women across the NWT on their 24/7 crisis line.

YWCA NWT reminds residents that on any given day, more than 20 women and their children depend on YWCA doors being open to provide them a safe, supportive place while they are fleeing violence.

“We are their home. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of women and their dependents, and will continue to work with Public Health and government officials and follow their recommendations.” YWCA NWT

YWCA NWT also reminds residents that YOU can also help. This is how;

You can donate grocery gift cards for us to distribute to clients who need them.

To minimize in-person contact,donors are asked to mail grocery gift cards to: YWCA NWT, Box 1679, Yellowknife NT X1A 2P3.

You can also donate online. Select the COVID-19 Emergency Fund from the drop down menu.

YWCA NWT thanks you for supporting families during this difficult time!