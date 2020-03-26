Yellowknife RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Napatchie Noah. An ongoing investigation that began on March 23rd has revealed that Napatchie Noah has not been seen by friends or family since March 22nd.

The RCMP investigation has reached the point of requesting the public’s assistance. Napatchie Noah is believed to be last seen in the Yellowknife area.

Napatchie Noah is described as 5’8”, 165 lbs, Indigenous male with short black hair and brown eyes.

“We are asking the public to help us locate Napatchie NOAH to ensure his well-being”, stated Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel Yellowknife RCMP Operations Manager.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Napatchie Noah is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.