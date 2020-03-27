The city of Yellowknife advises residents that all City Playgrounds are closed until further notice.

In a media release sent around 3:30 PM Thursday, March 26th, city officials said the decision is part of the city’s continued efforts to “plank the curve” and control the spread of COVID 19 in the region and in accordance with the recommendations of NWT Chief Public Health Officer Dr, Kami Kandola.

Outdoor rinks and trails remain open and will be maintained by the City.

At this time, the City asks all residents to practice social distancing while enjoying the outdoors.

All City playgrounds and any parks with playgrounds inside will be closed.

The complete list includes: