Shortly after 10:30 a.m. the morning of Friday March 27th, the GNWT declared a state of emergency retroactive to March 24th. The State of Emergency will be in effect from March 24yh through April 7th.

The declaration was made under the Emergency Management Act to support ongoing efforts to protect public health in the Northwest Territories.

As of March 26th, 9 a.m., there has been 1 confirmed COVID 19 case in the NWT. 559 people have been tested, 264 of which tested negative and 295 individuals are awaiting their test results.

The statement says Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), Paulie Chinna, declared a territory wide state of emergency effective March 24th.

It also stresses that the decision does not indicate a significant change in circumstances or an increased risk to the people of the Northwest Territories.

MACA said the need to declare a state of emergency at this time is to make it more efficient to deploy resources to protect residents and enhance our response to the orders made by the Chief Public Health Officer.

She adds that this step has been taken to ensure the Emergency Management Organization (EMO) is better able to support the implementation of the orders issued by the Chief Public Health Officer to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and gives the EMO the authority to control and direct all persons, including the GNWT and public agencies involved in emergency management plans or programs under the Emergency Management Act.

At this time, all residents are urged to follow these Orders and all other direction and advice from the Chief Public Health Officer.

