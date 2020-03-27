Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer said there are many cases of COVID-19 under investigation, people awaiting lab tests or not being tested at all.

He says if you are not hearing of cases in your community, Doctor Howard Njoo says it doesn’t mean there are no cases or exposures waiting to happen.

He talked about New Zealand’s new public health concept of keeping to your bubble. Each person has their own two-meter-wide bubble and for cohabitating people that bubble may have more people. Doctor Njoo stressed to stay in your bubble and do not leave it or burst anyone else’s bubble.