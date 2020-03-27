Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

It’s a grim milestone in Canada. COVID-19 has killed more people than the SARS epidemic.

In 2003 during SARS, 44 people died in a six-month span but 53 people have already died in just two months.

That’s when COVID-19 was first reported in Canada.

The strain of this coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is much more contagious than the strain that causes SARS.