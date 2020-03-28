China has sent much needed medical equipment to Canada.

Announced in a tweet from the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa, officials said they had sent 30,000 medical masks, 10,000 sets of protective clothing, 10,000 goggles and 50,000 pairs of gloves.

The supplies were sent yesterday. They are also preparing to deliver N95 protective masks.

There are 5,410 COVID-19 cases across Canada.