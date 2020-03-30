On Friday, March 27th, close to midnight, Yellowknife RCMP were dispatched to check on the well-being of a 49-year-old man, who barricaded himself in a residence with a firearm.

Police officers immediately made a patrol and contained the area. Officers secured a perimeter around the residence and began communicating with the man who indicated that he had access to firearms.

Multiple RCMP units responded to the incident, including the NT RCMP Crisis Negotiation Team, Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services.

After several hours of negotiations throughout the night, around 6:00 a.m. the next day, the matter was resolved peacefully and the man surrendered to police without further incident.

Police seized five firearms from the residence. The man has been apprehended pursuant to the Mental Health Act and transported to hospital. No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.