Yellowknife RCMP have charged a man in connection with the armed and barricaded situation in downtown Yellowknife last week.

On March 24th, Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call for service at an apartment building in downtown Yellowknife. A man was armed and barricaded in one unit. RCMP contained the area and partially closed 51A Avenue to traffic for public safety.

After several hours of negotiations, the man was taken into custody without incident.

Following the investigation, Yellowknife RCMP have charged the man.

Lance Kristensen, 29-year-old, is charged with two counts of Uttering threats, one count of Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and one count of Mischief under $5,000,00.

Kristensen has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the court on June 23rd.