AT around 4 PM, Monday March 30th, NWT’s Premier Caroline Cochrane announced the appointment of Russ Neudorf as the Associate Deputy Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) for the duration of 6 months.

In a statement sent by the government of NWT, the Premier explains the decision was made to support the ongoing work of the department and in particular the operations of the Emergency Management Organization as it leads activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows the GNWT’s activation of the the existing emergency management structures that make it possible to quickly introduce some of the most aggressive measures in response.

The statement then goes on to detail how the Ministry of Municipal and Community Affairs Paulie Chinna will be served by two deputies within MACA, with the new Associate Deputy Minister having the primary responsibility of ensuring that the Emergency Management Organization within the Department has the required support.

Russ Neudorf, who will be working closely with all deputies, has previously served in the GNWT as a Deputy Minister of the Department of Transportation, and as an Associate Deputy Minister responsible for special projects prior to the combination of the Departments of Transportation and Public Works and Services.