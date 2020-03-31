Update: Fort Smith RCMP arrested two suspects following an armed robbery investigation.

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 31st, Fort Smith RCMP received a complaint regarding a robbery involving firearms. Two suspects were identified in the investigation.

Multiple units assisted Fort Smith RCMP in this investigation, including Northwest Territories RCMP and Yukon RCMP Emergency Response Teams, NT RCMP Police Dog Services, Hay River RCMP and Alberta RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit. The RCMP Critical Incident Program also supported the investigation.

The first suspect was located and arrested Tuesday afternoon at a residence in Fort Smith. The second suspect was successfully arrested Tuesday evening at a residence near Calder Avenue and Wilderness Road, in Fort Smith.

As both suspects are youth, RCMP cannot release their names. The victims of the robbery are also two youths. Both suspects are now facing numerous firearms and property-related charges.

No one was injured in the investigation and there is no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111.