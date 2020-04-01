News Conservative leader calling for more support for businesses SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff Wednesday, Apr. 1st, 2020 (Supplied by Pixabay) Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is calling for more small business aid from the federal government. In his press conference Wednesday morning, Scheer called for refunds on GST collected by small business over the past 6 months. In addition, he also opposed today’s planned increase to the federal carbon tax, saying that Canadians will need that money now more than ever.