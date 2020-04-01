Inuvik RCMP is asking for assistance from anyone who would have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Mackenzie Road and Kingmingya Road, between December 19 and 20. The incident relates to extensive damage sustained by a building in the area.

In a statement released April 1st, Inuvik RCMP report that on the morning of December 21, 2019, an RCMP patrol came upon a large volume of water coming from an apartment building, on Mackenzie Road.

The water was flooding the road and sidewalk, and appeared to be coming from the main water pipe who had cracked due to freezing.

After reaching out to the building’s owner, they were told that the building’s gas line appeared to have been turned off sometimes between December 19 and December 20.

An investigation into the matter started with no leads or suspects identified so far.

If you have any information relating to suspicious activity in the specified area late last year, please contact Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.