Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

At approximately 2 PM April 1st, the office of the Chief Public Health Officer for the NWT released a statement confirming the second case of the novel coronavirus in the Northwest Territories.

To date, 978 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the NWT with two positive cases.

The CPHO Dr Kami Kandola’s office reports the individual is self-isolated in their home in Inuvik along with members of their household.

They are doing well with mild symptoms and it is not expected hospitalization will be required.

The Government of NWT says investigation determined the individual traveled to British Columbia. They returned to Inuvik on March 21 and went into immediate self-isolation per the order.

They developed symptoms five days after their return and showed no symptoms during their flight back. The entire household has been under mandatory isolation along with them since March 21.

The statement then explains that the public is being notified of the community because the size of Inuvik allows for appropriate privacy protection.

Dr Kami Kandola is expected to comment on the new confirmed case later today at her scheduled 2 PM teleconference media briefing.

This comes not one day before the territory’s first case was about to end their 14 day isolation period.