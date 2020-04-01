Yellowknife RCMP is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in an apartment building downtown.



On March 31st, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Yellowknife RCMP received calls regarding gunshots coming from an apartment building on 53rd Street, downtown Yellowknife.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 40-year-old man, who sustained non-life threatening injuries. The man has been transported to the hospital by EMS.

Yellowknife RCMP requested support from NT RCMP Police Dog Service, Yellowknife RCMP General Investigation Section and NT RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

No suspect has been arrested at this time. RCMP believe, from the evidence gathered at this time, that this is an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.