At 5:30 PM April 1st, in response to the second confirmed case of COVID 19 in the territory, Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane released the following statement;

“I was saddened to hear that the Chief Public Health Officer had confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories today. My thoughts are with this person and their family and I wish them well as they deal with this infection. While we knew that it was only reasonable to expect more cases would be discovered in the Northwest Territories, this news still comes as a disappointment to many.

I hope that those disappointed by the news, were reassured like I was to hear that the individual had been following the advice to self-isolated at home, along with members of their household. I am also pleased that public health officials were able to respond quickly to this new case and that this individual is not expected to need hospitalization for their mild symptoms.

I want to thank our public health officials for all the work they are doing to protect the health of our people and communities. Detecting cases as early as possible allows us to make sure that people who are sick with COVID-19 get the treatment they need right away and lets our public health officials start taking steps to protect the health of other people in their community.

Today’s news does demonstrate that COVID-19 is in the Northwest Territories and we all have to keep doing our part to help slow its spread and lessen the impact on our friends, families and loved ones. Now more than ever, we must make sure we are following the orders of our Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO.)

Following the direction of the Chief Public Health Officer remains essential. Stay home, maintain physical distance, and stay connected and support each other online or by telephone. We need to be on top of hand washing, cough into our elbows and do our best to not touch our faces.

COVID-19 will be a challenge for the Northwest Territories, but we can all do our part to help if we remain vigilant and follow the advice of our public health officials.”

NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane