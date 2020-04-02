NWT Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Diane Thom has extended the territory’s state of emergency to April 14th, 2020.

This follows the government of Northwest Territories’ declaration of a state of emergency on March 27th in an effort to curb the spread of COVID 19 in the region, which is still in effect till Tuesday April 7th, 2020.

The extension is to maintain all public health orders currently in-effect. Travel and entry restrictions, and mandatory isolation in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, or Inuvik remain in-place.

The decision was made on the recommendation of the NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola.

The order was signed Monday March 30th and takes effect April 1st to April 14th.

A copy of the declaration of extension is attached below.