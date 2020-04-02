Folk On The Rocks has yet to receive direction from public health officials with regards to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and its relation to a July timeline. They remain cautiously optimistic that the 40th Anniversary of Folk On The Rocks will be able to go ahead as planned.

The organizers added that they are prepared for all scenarios and that maintaining the health and safety of festival-goers continues to be the top priority. With that being said, here is the last wave of artists that will be performing at the 40th Anniversary of Folk on the Rocks.

First up is Edmonton duo St. Arnaud. St. Arnaud have a handful of EPs under their belt, and their debut LP The Cost of Living that was released this past fall.

Local favourites Miraj & Puppy are next. This duo has been a Yellowknife staple in the Snowking’s Winter Festival, the NWT Creative Collective’s Halloween events, and many more.

Next up is Northern talent Aasiva. Her 2018 self-titled-debut album brings love and lightness that can only be compared to the midnight sun of her Northern home.

In a tribute to 60s and 70s rock and roll icon Joe Cocker, Mad Dogs Experience is coming North. Performing the classic live album of Joe Cocker’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen, these Albertan musicians pay homage and celebrate the icon in true rock and roll fashion.

Channelling that classic Canadiana folk, next is Montreal based Campbell Woods. After releasing his debut album Oxford Street in 2018, Woods has been touring across North America..

Queer Songbook Orchestra is bringing iconic anthems of queer musical legends from across the 20th Century. This chamber pop ensemble has been touring since their start in 2014, and touring in festivals across Canada.

2017 festival favourites, Partner, return to the Folk On The Rocks lineup. Their 2017 album In Search of Lost Time, explores universal themes for the young – and those who just can’t seem to grow up.

DJ NDN is next on the lineup. This founder and former member of the group Tribe Called Red, approaches his solo sound by combining art and activism.

And finally, to round off the lineup for Folk On The Rock’s 40th Anniversary festival, is none other than The Jerry Cans. While these guys have Yellowknife favourites for years, Canada was finally let in on the secret in 2018, following their stand-out Juno performance.

Additional performers that will be welcomed to the Folk On The Rocks stage include: Dana Wylie, Abusin’ the Blues, Aurora Fiddle Society, Taiga Yoga, Bella Beats, and local children’s performer Captain Melvin.

The first wave of performers was announced on March 5th and the second wave was announced on March 19th. As of now, the festival is still set to take place from July 17th-19th