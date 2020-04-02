In a release sent April 2nd, around 2:30 PM, the government of Northwest Territories Driver and Vehicle Services announced the following extensions for expiration dates on NWT driver’s licences, general identification cards and motor vehicle certificate of registrations.

Any NWT driver’s licence or general identification card that expires during the period of March 31, 2020, to May 31, 2020, will remain valid until June 1, 2020.

Private motor vehicle certificates of registration that expire on March 31, April 30, or May 31, 2020, will remain valid until June 1, 2020.

Motor vehicle certificates of registration for construction vehicles, dealer inventory vehicles, government vehicles, rental vehicles, school buses, and society vehicles that expired on March 31, 2020, will remain valid until June 1, 2020.

In the release, GNWT says the move comes as a way to adapt to the ever changing COVID 19 situation.

Clients can renew their driver’s licences, general identification cards and vehicle certificates of registration online at www.idmv.inf.gov.nt.ca.

For online support, contact: 1-844-368-4698

For general inquiries, please email dvlicensing@gov.nt.ca or call 1-888-803-8773