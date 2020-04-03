Starting April 6th, YWCA NWT will be offering full-day childcare for essential workers.

Care will be provided from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

Children must be at least entering JK in September of 2020 and fully potty trained.

Spots are very limited and priority is given to workers deemed essential.

Program costs:

Weekly: $250 per child for full week (Monday-Friday). If it’s a short week, the cost will be $200 for the 1st child.

For parents with more than one child, the cost for 2nd child is $187.50 each and 3rd child or more, $125 each per week.

YWCA have decided to offer discounts for parents with more than one child to offset the high cost of child care and to effectively support families during this difficult time.

To register, email childrenservices@ywcanwt.ca with your child’s name, date of birth, school they normally attend, and details of your employment that make you an essential service worker.