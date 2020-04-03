Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

In a statement released around 9:30 PM Thursday April 2nd, the government of the NWT confirmed two new cases of COVID 19 in the territory. These brings the territory to a total of 4 cases.

As of April 2nd, 9 am the territory has tested 996 people, with a total of 4 confirmed positive for COVID 19 and 171 tests pending.

The first case is connected with international travel.

Public Health investigation determined the individual traveled back after a trip through Europe to Yellowknife on March 20 and voluntarily self-isolated.

The individual completed a self-isolation plan in compliance with the order by the NWT Chief Public Health Officer.

They developed symptoms five days later and were tested soon after.

The individual is doing well and recovering at home.

There is no indication hospitalization will be required.

The second case is connected to travel elsewhere in Canada.

This case is in a small community that was not identified in the release.

They returned to the territory on March 22, 2020 and returned to their community.

They immediately self-isolated in their home and submitted a self-isolation plan.

The manner by which they were able to return to a small community and not a designated isolation centre is being investigated.

The individual developed symptoms March 26.

They have remained in self-isolation and continue to show symptoms.

Public Health is working with the patient on next steps.

Investigation of contacts for both cases is ongoing, but is expected to be minimal. Both individual have not had contact with others since returning to the territory.

NWT Chief Public Health Officer, Dr kami Kandola is expected to comment on the two new cases tomorrow morning on a previously-scheduled appearance on CBC from 7 – 8am.