Queen Elizabeth will address the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth this afternoon.

This is just the fifth time the Queen has prepared a special message in her 68 years as the head of the Royal Family. These addresses are usually left for wartime and deaths in the royal household.

Reports suggest the message will be a personal message to the people.

Prince Charles has recovered from COVID-19 and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are said to be in good health at Windsor Castle. The message will be broadcast at 3:00 p.m. EST, 2:00 p.m. MT, noon PT.