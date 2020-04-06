Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

At approximately 7:45 PM April 5th, the Office of the NWT’s Cheif Public Health Officer confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

This marks the fifth case for the territory and third case in Yellowknife. It is important to note the first case confirmed in Yellowknife has since recovered and has not reported having symptoms.

To date, according to the GNWT COVID-19 page, 1255 tests have been done with 1251 testing negative for COVID-19, 46 tests pending, 5 confirmed positive cases and one recovery.

According to the statement released the case, currently recuperating at home, is linked with travel from Latin America. There remains no evidence of community spread in the Northwest Territories.

The individual completed a self-isolation plan prior to returning to Yellowknife on March 23 and immediately went into mandatory self-isolation along with their household.

They developed symptoms on March 31 and were tested soon after. Positive results came back within three days.

The office of the CPHO Dr. Kami Kandola does note how this is another case where everything was done right.

The individual and their household immediately isolated, had food dropped off, and stayed home. When they developed symptoms, they called ahead and were tested safely using the necessary protective equipment.

Investigations into close contacts and contact tracing are underway but results are expected to be limited.