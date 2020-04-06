Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer says it is now confirmed that both pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic people have been proven to transmit COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam says, as a result, Health Canada now advises the public to wear non-medical masks in any setting where physical distancing measures could be difficult.

Dr. Tam cautioned that wearing a non-medical mask has not been proven to protect the person wearing it but would act as an additional measure to protect others in case you are a carrier of the virus.

She warned Canadians that wearing a non-medical mask does not exempt you from distancing measures, washing your hands, coughing into your sleeve, and self-isolating if you are ill.