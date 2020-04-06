Hay River RCMP, with the assistance of Fort Providence RCMP, are investigating a sudden death in the area of Tathlina Lake, south of the community of Kakisa.

At approximately 3:18 p.m., on Sunday, April 5th, Hay River RCMP received a call about a deceased man, in the area of Tathlina Lake. Hay River RCMP requested support from Fort Providence RCMP, and attended the location by snowmobile.

On site, members found a deceased 79-year-old man. Evidence suggests that the man was standing on a frozen pond when the ice broke and he fell into the water. The death is believed to be non-suspicious.

Sergeant Brandon Humbke, Hay River RCMP Detachment Commander on behalf of the RCMP expressed their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“This tragic event reminds us all to be cautious when we go on the land, especially with the arrival of spring. Ice thickness on waterways can change rapidly, potentially causing dangerous situations.”

RCMP notified the NWT Office of the Chief Coroner and the investigation is ongoing with support from the Coroner’s office.