Update: The Yellowknife RCMP would like to advise that the missing 40-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week has been located.

Yellowknife RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance with this file.

The Yellowknife RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Michelle Larocque, missing from Yellowknife, NT, and believed to be in the Grande Prairie area.

Michelle Larocque is described as:

5’6” tall

150 lbs.

Long brown hair

Brown eyes

Michelle Larocque may be driving a white GMC pickup truck.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Michelle Larocque, please call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.