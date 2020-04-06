NewsYellowknife News Yellowknife RCMP seeking public assistance to locate missing woman SHARE ON: Keven Dow, staff Monday, Apr. 6th, 2020 The Yellowknife RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Michelle Larocque, missing from Yellowknife, NT, and believed to be in the Grande Prairie area. Michelle Larocque is described as: 5’6” tall150 lbs. Long brown hairBrown eyes Michelle Larocque may be driving a white GMC pickup truck. If you have information on the whereabouts of Michelle Larocque, please call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111. Tags: Yellowknife RCMP