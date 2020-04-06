The Yellowknife RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Michelle Larocque, missing from Yellowknife, NT, and believed to be in the Grande Prairie area.

Michelle Larocque is described as:

5’6” tall

150 lbs.

Long brown hair

Brown eyes

Michelle Larocque may be driving a white GMC pickup truck.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Michelle Larocque, please call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.