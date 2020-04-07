At approximately 5 PM Monday April 6th, the government of Northwest Territories released a public service announcement detailing the extension of the territory-wide state of emergency.

The order previously declared March 27th and retroactive to March 24th was due to expire on Tuesday April 7th.

It was extended by NWT Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Paulie Chinna as a means for the Emergency Management Organization to continue supporting the orders issued by the Chief Public Health Officer.

The statement then notes that extending the State of Emergency does not indicate a significant change in circumstances or an increased risk to the people of the NWT.

As of 9 AM Monday April 6th the government of NWT has completed 1262 tests, notably one of the highest testing rates per capita in Canada. Out of those 1257 have come back negative, 5 have tested positive for COVID-19, 46 cases are still being investigated and one patient has recovered.

The statement released by the GNWT did not specify how long the extension is, according to previous reports the maximum extension available is 2 weeks (corresponding with the extension of the Public Health Emergency declared April 1st).