Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on behalf of Canadians and wished Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery from COVID-19. The British PM has been admitted to the intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated yesterday. Trudeau said, “He’s a fighter and he will be fighting now to get back to the job he loves.” On behalf of Canadians, he told Britons, “we will get through this together.”

Trudeau also says there have been over 5,000 Canadian companies step up to help produce medical equipment. There will soon be 30,000 Made in Canada ventilators sent to hospitals and Trudeau says the federal government continues to work with twenty companies that are making new gowns. The government is working with Nobel Prize-winning Canadian Dr. Art McDonald who is designing an easy to make ventilator for manufacturers. Health Canada has approved over 85 new products including hand sanitizer and he says every week there are important steps taken to improve capacity.

Trudeau also warned Canadians that if we want to enjoy a summer season we need to continue to stay at home, limit trips out to only essential services and only go to the grocery store once a week.

He also reminded people born in April, May, and June they can apply today for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit here. Draft legislation has been sent to the Opposition parties and he expects a date today when Parliament will be recalled to debate the multi-billion financial aid package.