The government of NWT released a statement early Tuesday April 7th, announcing that NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane will be replacing the current Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Paulie Chinna effective today.

The move will designate Premier Cochrane as the official responsible for administering the Emergency Management Act and carrying out the responsibilities set out in it, including declaring states of emergency, overseeing the Emergency Management Organization, and leading the management of the GNWT’s overall emergency response.

The statement detailed that Paulie Chinna will be retaining her roles as Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation and Minister Responsible for Homelessness.