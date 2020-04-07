Hay River NewsNewsYellowknife News NWT Premier to assume role of Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs SHARE ON: Mo Fahim, staff Tuesday, Apr. 7th, 2020 Premier Caroline Cochrane. Cochrane is the only female premier in Canada. Arthur C. Green/The Moose 100.1 FM The government of NWT released a statement early Tuesday April 7th, announcing that NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane will be replacing the current Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Paulie Chinna effective today. The move will designate Premier Cochrane as the official responsible for administering the Emergency Management Act and carrying out the responsibilities set out in it, including declaring states of emergency, overseeing the Emergency Management Organization, and leading the management of the GNWT’s overall emergency response. The statement detailed that Paulie Chinna will be retaining her roles as Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation and Minister Responsible for Homelessness. “The challenge COVID-19 presents to the Northwest Territories requires a coordinated, team approach from Cabinet to manage successfully. As leader of the team, I feel it is my responsibility to take a more hands-on role in managing the Cabinet team and directing the government’s response through personal leadership of the Emergency Management Organization. Minister Chinna continues to play a vital role in contributing to the overall government response to COVID-19, along with all other Ministers, and I thank them all for their commitment and efforts in their portfolios.” NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane