Fort Providence RCMP successfully seized 20 bottles of 375 ml of alcohol and two firearms during a check stop and prevented the alcohol from entering the community.

On Friday afternoon, April 3rd, Fort Providence RCMP intercepted a vehicle on Highway 1, en route to Fort Providence.

During the check stop, it was determined the occupants were in possession of 20 bottles of 375 ml of whiskey and two unsafely stored firearms.

The alcohol and firearms were seized. No charges were laid.

Corporal Cagri Yilmaz, Fort Providence RCMP Detachment Commander is reminding people how much alcohol is hurting the community, creating social problems and fueling addictions.

“The RCMP also wants to stress to the public the dangers associated with unsafely stored firearms. Unsafe storage of firearms put everyone’s safety in jeopardy.”

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111.