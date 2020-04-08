On Monday, April 6th, Fort Liard RCMP, with assistance from Fort Simpson RCMP, intercepted southbound vehicles on Highway 7 during a check stop.

The RCMP intercepted a total of five vehicles, and seized:

17 – 375ml bottles of vodka,

Five – 1.14L bottles of vodka,

Over four dozen cans of beer,

Two firearms loaded and not secured properly

No charges have been laid and no impaired drivers were encountered.

Fort Liard RCMP note that they are committed to preventing the illegal sale of alcohol into the restricted (under the NWT Liquor Act) community of Fort Liard.

The Fort Liard RCMP will continue to work in conjunction with Fort Simpson RCMP and other partner agencies. Further, more check stops should be expected in an effort to curb the illegal sale of alcohol, impaired driving and other criminal offences in the Fort Liard area.

As always, anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Fort Liard RCMP at 770-1111.