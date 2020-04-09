On Wednesday April 8th, the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) announced additional relief measures for employers who are unable to make their WSCC assessment payments as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

Retroactive to April 1st, the WSCC has suspended late payment interest charges and further extended the assessment payment deadline to August 1, 2020.

The deferral of employer assessment payment means that employers currently registered with the WSCC can move to two equal installments paid in August and October 2020.

The financial relief measures do not apply to the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Government of Nunavut which remain on a standard four installment schedule.

All employers with changes to their workforce as a result of COVID-19 are encouraged to look at their payroll and submit a revised estimate to the WSCC for their 2020 assessable payroll as soon as possible.

Estimated payroll includes payroll for workers, casual labourers, and any contractors you are covering for work taking place in the Northwest Territories and/or Nunavut in the current calendar year.

Employer payroll estimates can be changed online through WSCC Connect. For an online guide please visit our WSCC Connect Help Desk.